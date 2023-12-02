Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan Sells 47,422 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $3,679,947.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Power Integrations Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $77.62 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.90 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average is $82.97.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.75 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 17.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 383,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 50.0% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 490,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

