PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 83.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.48. 5,803,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,355,293. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

