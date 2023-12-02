Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Up 5.2%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.33. Approximately 34,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 81,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRAX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.25) by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jill Desimone acquired 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,357.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,357.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 557.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Further Reading

