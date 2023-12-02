Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,722 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 356.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 13.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in PulteGroup by 103.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 95.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 64.3% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 161.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,376,000 after acquiring an additional 773,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Up 2.9 %

PHM opened at $91.02 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $91.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.06.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

