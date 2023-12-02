Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,873 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 285.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,873 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 64.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,428,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,323,000 after buying an additional 1,349,610 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,390,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,608,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,293,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,980,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 5.1 %

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.91.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

