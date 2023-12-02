Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 554 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,013,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,054,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,782,000 after buying an additional 576,001 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,612,000 after buying an additional 389,445 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,294,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,834,000 after buying an additional 366,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.5 %

BMRN stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.