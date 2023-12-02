Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,879 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.8% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

