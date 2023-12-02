Prelude Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 284,532 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 989,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 151,689 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,297,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 129,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 56,655 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.87. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11.

Insider Activity

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $101,780.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,637,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 30,723 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $115,211.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,921.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $101,780.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,715,808 shares in the company, valued at $13,637,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 75,762 shares of company stock worth $317,916. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPWH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sportsman’s Warehouse

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Free Report)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.