Prelude Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42,946 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of CarParts.com worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CarParts.com by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 88,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,831,000 after buying an additional 631,568 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 19.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 50.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 23,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 23,006 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRTS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarParts.com from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

CarParts.com Stock Performance

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $166.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.73 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. On average, research analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

