Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys 181,822 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 461,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181,822 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Sabre by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 420,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 80,399 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 207,935 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 69.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $7.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $740.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,667,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,453,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

