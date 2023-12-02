Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,954 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $692.20 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $529.01 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $625.52 and a 200-day moving average of $665.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $273.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

