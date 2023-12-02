Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 40,048 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,371,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,021 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 811.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,444 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.57%.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on GLPI

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.