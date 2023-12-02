Prelude Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 25.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 732.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $132.67 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 203.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on SUI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

