Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Position in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of VanEck VietnamETF worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 67,478 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck VietnamETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,379,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck VietnamETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,972,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 156.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 446,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 272,828 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck VietnamETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,980,000.

Get VanEck VietnamETF alerts:

VanEck VietnamETF Stock Performance

VNM stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $562.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68.

About VanEck VietnamETF

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck VietnamETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck VietnamETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.