Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 290.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $4,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,719,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,618,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total transaction of $610,250.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $4,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,719,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,618,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,475 shares of company stock valued at $32,883,669 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $216.64 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $223.52. The company has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.93 and a 200 day moving average of $180.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

