Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 284.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,355 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Scotiabank downgraded EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $40.24 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.