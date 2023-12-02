Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $315.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.76. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total value of $1,348,772.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.