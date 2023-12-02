Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp
In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 5.4 %
NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08.
New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.
New York Community Bancorp Profile
New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
