Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254,461 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,357 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,321,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,076,000 after buying an additional 548,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,973,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,710,000 after buying an additional 365,205 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Horizon by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,381,000 after purchasing an additional 704,662 shares during the period. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter worth about $62,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

