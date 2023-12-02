Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Free Report) by 117.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,923 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Goal Acquisitions worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Goal Acquisitions by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Goal Acquisitions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PUCK opened at $10.80 on Friday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50.

Goal Acquisitions Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Goal Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.