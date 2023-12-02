Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,909 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $64,483,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amedisys by 67.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after buying an additional 386,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 329,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,014,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,775,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $93.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,329.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $106.01.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amedisys in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.55.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

