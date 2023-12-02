Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,560 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,872,887,000 after acquiring an additional 82,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,406,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,396,402,000 after acquiring an additional 344,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 136,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,087,940.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,449 shares of company stock worth $4,389,163. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $270.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.09. The company has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.88 and a 52-week high of $279.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

