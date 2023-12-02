Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,472 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 182.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $690.80 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $694.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $597.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $572.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.