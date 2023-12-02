Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,641 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,641 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Arlo Technologies worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARLO. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $9.46 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.60 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arlo Technologies

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.