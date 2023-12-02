Prelude Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,603 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.22.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $157.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.85. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

