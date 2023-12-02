Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 5,310 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,698,000 after purchasing an additional 79,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Biogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $904,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80,944 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $234.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.52. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.86 and a 12 month high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

