Premier Biomedical (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Premier Biomedical shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 11,177,316 shares.
Premier Biomedical Stock Up 12.0 %
Premier Biomedical Company Profile
Premier Biomedical, Inc, a research-based company, discovers and develops medical products for the treatment of PTSD, cancer, and various other diseases. It offers pain management products comprising pain relief patch of hemp oil extracts; water-based and oil-based roll-on applicators; oil-based pump spray applicators; and ointments through its Website painreliefmeds.com and various distributors.
