PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.17% of PriceSmart worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PriceSmart by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PriceSmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PriceSmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PSMT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $149,901.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.59. The stock had a trading volume of 169,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,181. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.89. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.15.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

