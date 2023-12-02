Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Trimmed by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195,525 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Prologis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Prologis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $118.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.72 and its 200-day moving average is $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

