PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 41,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the previous session’s volume of 12,059 shares.The stock last traded at $3.41 and had previously closed at $3.43.

PropertyGuru Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRU. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in PropertyGuru Group by 617.0% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.