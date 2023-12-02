PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Andres Reiner Sells 50,000 Shares

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,821,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,055 shares in the company, valued at $35,839,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PROS Stock Up 6.9 %

PRO stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.18. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on PROS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in PROS by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 400,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 86,880 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PROS in the first quarter worth $493,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 5.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,360,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,700,000 after purchasing an additional 121,638 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in PROS by 178.5% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 101,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 64,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

