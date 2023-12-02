ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $33,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,121,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,359,000 after purchasing an additional 135,176 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,982,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,289,000.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.15. The company had a trading volume of 603,195 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.99 and a 200-day moving average of $91.42.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

