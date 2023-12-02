Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.38

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.38 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 4.21 ($0.05). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 5.26 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,043,586 shares changing hands.

Proteome Sciences Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £15.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.00 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.37.

Proteome Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. It offers SysQuant provides comprehensive analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; TMT MS2 for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; and TMT MS3, a method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other complex samples where quantitative accuracy is the important factor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proteome Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteome Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.