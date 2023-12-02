PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Short Interest Update

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Price Performance

PIFMY opened at $20.59 on Friday. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $19.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk operates as a food solutions company in Indonesia, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, internationally. It operates through Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group segments. It offers noodles; ultra-high temperature (UHT), sterilized bottled, evaporated, pasteurized liquid, UHT multi-cereal, and powdered milk; milk-flavored and cereal powdered drinks, sweetened condensed creamer, ice cream, and butter; potato, cassava, soybean, corn, and various extruded snacks; recipe mixes, soy and chili sauce, tomato sauce, and stock soup; baby cereals; rice puffs, crunchies, biscuits, puddings, noodle soup, and pasta; cereal snacks for children; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

