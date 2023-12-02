PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Short Interest Update

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Price Performance
PIFMY opened at $20.59 on Friday. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $19.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile
