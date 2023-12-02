PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.54% of PTC worth $1,443,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PTC by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,034,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,228,000 after purchasing an additional 69,979 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of PTC by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 25.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 218,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,164,000 after acquiring an additional 44,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 6.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,277 shares of company stock worth $763,367 over the last ninety days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.62.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $159.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 77.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.84. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $159.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

