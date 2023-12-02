Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $14,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWR opened at $190.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.12. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $212.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

