Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $162.18

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 162.18 ($2.05) and traded as high as GBX 163.90 ($2.07). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 155 ($1.96), with a volume of 405 shares.

Quartix Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £75.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,550.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 160.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 207.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Quartix Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Quartix Technologies plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses; real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheets; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; fleet management tools; driver ID; vehicle cameras; and vehicle temperature monitoring devices, as well as integrated services for GPS vehicle tracking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.