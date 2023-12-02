Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 100,000 Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODNR)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODNR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Golden Star Acquisition Stock Up 10.0 %
NASDAQ:GODNR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,306. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.31. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.00.
Golden Star Acquisition Profile
