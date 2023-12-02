Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 100,000 Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODNR)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODNR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Golden Star Acquisition Stock Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ:GODNR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,306. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.31. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.00.

Get Golden Star Acquisition alerts:

Golden Star Acquisition Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.