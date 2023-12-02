Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Sells 520,393 Shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,393 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Healthcare AI Acquisition worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,725,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,369,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare AI Acquisition alerts:

Healthcare AI Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.92 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,201. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81.

About Healthcare AI Acquisition

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.