Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QOMO)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QOMO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of Qomolangma Acquisition worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Qomolangma Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,042,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Qomolangma Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,186,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Qomolangma Acquisition by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 240,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Qomolangma Acquisition by 388.4% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 43,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 34,953 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qomolangma Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $203,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qomolangma Acquisition alerts:

Qomolangma Acquisition Stock Performance

Qomolangma Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.71. 367,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,287. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

Qomolangma Acquisition Company Profile

Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, agriculture machinery, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors primarily in the Asian market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qomolangma Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qomolangma Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.