Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Director Peter A. Leidel Sells 101,768 Shares of Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 101,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $1,800,275.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 717,574 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,884.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Ramaco Resources Stock Up 8.8 %
Ramaco Resources stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.80.
Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.97 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of METCB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at $980,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
