Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Director Peter A. Leidel Sells 101,768 Shares of Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 101,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $1,800,275.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 717,574 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,884.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 8.8 %

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.97 million during the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.2487 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of METCB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at $980,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.