Range Resources Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Range Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Range Resources has a payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Range Resources to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Range Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RRC opened at $32.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41.

Insider Activity

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 864.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

