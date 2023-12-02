Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Bought by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,730 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Rapid7 worth $11,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 27.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 62.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 117.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $1,489,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.05. 1,065,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,765. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.24. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $56.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $198.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

