Raymond James Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$9.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CSFB cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$11.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Mining from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.15.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

LUN stock opened at C$9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.09. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$7.35 and a twelve month high of C$11.93. The firm has a market cap of C$7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of C$1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion. Analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 1.0990099 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

