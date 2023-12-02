RC365 (LON:RCGH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.50

Shares of RC365 Holding plc (LON:RCGH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14), with a volume of 820618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.14).

RC365 Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.66. The stock has a market cap of £14.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1,140.00.

About RC365

(Get Free Report)

RC365 Holding plc, an investment holding company, operates as a fintech solutions service provider in China and Hong Kong. Its payment gateway solutions (online and offline) include secure payment gateway services to facilitate the banking needs of the Asian community for cross-border payment services; and IT support and security services consist of IT technical support services, cyber security consultation services, and portal support services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RC365 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RC365 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.