RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RICK. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on RCI Hospitality from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded RCI Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Noble Financial dropped their target price on RCI Hospitality from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of RICK opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $570.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.65. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $97.45.

In other RCI Hospitality news, major shareholder Adw Capital Management, Llc sold 8,000 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $480,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,563,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 17.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 43.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 27.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 482.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 41.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.