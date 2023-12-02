Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 30 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,261,000 after purchasing an additional 213,848 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $440.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $281.19 and a 12-month high of $441.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $401.47 and a 200-day moving average of $390.56.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

