Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 203,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $41,598,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 45.3% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 351,295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $71,882,000 after buying an additional 109,467 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,809,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 8,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.7 %

UNP opened at $231.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.55. The stock has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

