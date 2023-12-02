Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after acquiring an additional 340,954 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,647,000 after acquiring an additional 217,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $78,916,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $464.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $431.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.35. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $310.00 and a 12-month high of $466.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.