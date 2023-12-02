Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 335 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $226.31 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

